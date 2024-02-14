MEPs should be elected on the basis of merit, not glamour

Greece needs responsible representation in Europe. If the conservative government failed to grasp this from the recent developments surrounding the European Parliament resolution on the rule of law and media freedom in Greece, it will inevitably face the issue again.

It’s evident that the government’s group in the European Parliament lacks any significant influence or authority. This shouldn’t come as any surprise, as influence is cultivated through the ability to communicate effectively with colleagues and form essential alliances in the corridors of power as well as in the coffee shops. Additionally, it necessitates an engagement and understanding of the broader context.

With European Parliament elections looming, the names under consideration for the conservative ballot do little to inspire optimism for meaningful change. On the contrary, the government initially proposed the introduction of a list system for MEPs’ election (wherein candidates are chosen based on their position on the list rather than preferential votes) but it now appears that choices are driven more by popularity than by expertise or capacity to intervene effectively. As a result, our country may suffer repercussions, especially given the increasing significance of the European Parliament and the challenging decisions facing Europe.

Perhaps a compromise solution could be employed, involving electing some of the MEPs from a list. What’s crucial is ensuring that the European Parliament is populated by individuals selected based on merit rather than political favoritism, individuals who have the potential to make a genuine impact without necessarily topping the charts in terms of preferential votes.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that the government may have belatedly recognized that responding to aggressive or malicious publications abroad with personal attacks and a confrontational approach is counterproductive. Such actions only serve to perpetuate the negative stereotypes that they aspire to deconstruct.