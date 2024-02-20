OPINION

The consequences of ambivalence

From the start, the government had not decided on its stance toward the farmers. It handed out some benefits while making it clear, initially, that it would not hand out any more. Then, it paid out more benefits.

It then warned them not to attempt to bring their tractors to Athens. A few days later, it ended up giving them instructions on how to avoid disrupting traffic when they arrive.

This ambivalence aggravated an already intractable social front. Confusing messaging rarely works in politics.

