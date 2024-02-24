The many faces of SYRIZA on stage

Stefanos Kasselakis, the leader of leftist SYRIZA, adopted a “postmodern” approach last Thursday in his appearance at the party’s 4th Congress. Alone on a large stage, with a crimson backdrop and a long, narrow, Instagram-style screen, constantly broadcasting his image in a steady shot. He spoke with ease but also with some nervousness, which is rather likable in a first-timer. He had a portable headset and with the help of technology he read the text of his speech in a way that was not immediately visible. He was standing and walking, breaking from the formal practices of such conventions. The only distressing thing about him seemed to be his very fitted suit.

The way Kasselakis presents himself has some things in common with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Both imitate the American style for doing politics, both in terms of semiotics and symbolism. Direct contact with people, home visits to support, understand or reward lonely people, families, couples – and there is always a small briki with the coffee being prepared.

There are many more points to note, but to summarize, Mitsotakis is already reaping the benefits of this communication strategy and has the required prestige to be convincing. Kasselakis, talented in this regard, has a long way to go to synchronize the old, oppositional, demagogic, slogan-recycling language with an accelerated pace.

What is impressive is how retrograde, with all its political connotations, the intervention of former SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is. With the intention, as he pointed out, “to take back the keys of [SYRIZA headquarters] Koumoundourou and give them to someone without the risk of Kasselakis.” This sounds like stale, political maneuvering.

Within a few hours, the many faces of SYRIZA, visible and behind the scenes, emerged noisily. The question now is whether “we need time to resurrect a decaying, dysfunctional, bureaucratic, ineffective party,” as Kasselakis said, or if “we don’t have time on our side. Therefore, we cannot afford to hide, we do not have the luxury of not taking immediate decisions,” as Tsipras countered.

Be that as it may, time is working in favor of Mitsotakis and against a country that does not have a stable main opposition.