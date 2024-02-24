OPINION

Being reasonable

Greek-Turkish relations are in a period of calm right now, but we shouldn’t be kidding ourselves: Turkey is not only sticking to its position on vital matters, it has even hardened its stance on issues like Greek sovereignty over the islands of the eastern Aegean by obsessively demanding their demilitarization. 

Any party that sincerely wants a good climate to prevail must adopt a more reasonable stance. And the party deafening itself against unreasonable claims should not be accused of souring the climate just because they state what ought to be obvious.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The many faces of SYRIZA on stage
OPINION

The many faces of SYRIZA on stage

Anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine
OPINION

Anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine

An increasing force for the future of the Greek Orthodox faith: The Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate
DIASPORA

An increasing force for the future of the Greek Orthodox faith: The Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

Nostos for Greek adoptees: It’s long past time
OPINION

Nostos for Greek adoptees: It’s long past time

‘Indifference’ and responsibility
OPINION

‘Indifference’ and responsibility

The Greece-US relationship beyond defense
OPINION

The Greece-US relationship beyond defense