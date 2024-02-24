Being reasonable

Greek-Turkish relations are in a period of calm right now, but we shouldn’t be kidding ourselves: Turkey is not only sticking to its position on vital matters, it has even hardened its stance on issues like Greek sovereignty over the islands of the eastern Aegean by obsessively demanding their demilitarization.

Any party that sincerely wants a good climate to prevail must adopt a more reasonable stance. And the party deafening itself against unreasonable claims should not be accused of souring the climate just because they state what ought to be obvious.