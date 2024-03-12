Pretension and truth

No one, unfortunately, expected that the parliamentary committee of inquiry into the fatal collision of two trains in Tempe in central Greece in 2023 would help clear up different aspects of the case.

Some useful testimonies were heard during the sessions, but the bad tradition of political play-pretend, with rebuttals and attempts to impress, prevailed over the need to shed light on the tragic event.

It is now up to justice to succeed where the Parliament was destined to fail (again): in the quick and transparent identification of responsibilities and their attribution.