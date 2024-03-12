OPINION

Pretension and truth

No one, unfortunately, expected that the parliamentary committee of inquiry into the fatal collision of two trains in Tempe in central Greece in 2023 would help clear up different aspects of the case.

Some useful testimonies were heard during the sessions, but the bad tradition of political play-pretend, with rebuttals and attempts to impress, prevailed over the need to shed light on the tragic event. 

It is now up to justice to succeed where the Parliament was destined to fail (again): in the quick and transparent identification of responsibilities and their attribution.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus at the forefront of Western efforts for Gaza
OPINION

Cyprus at the forefront of Western efforts for Gaza

OPINION

A new cycle

A rare window of opportunity
OPINION

A rare window of opportunity

An anniversary devoid of answers
OPINION

An anniversary devoid of answers

Resilient anachronisms
OPINION

Resilient anachronisms

Do those taking profits out see something ahead?
OPINION

Do those taking profits out see something ahead?