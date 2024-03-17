OPINION

Postal vote a step forward

The political response to the personal data breach of dozens of Greeks living abroad was swift – as it should have been. Any suspicion that the state’s databases are not protected threatened to mar the ongoing endeavor to establish the postal vote, which is an important step forward for our democracy.

The vote by Greeks living abroad needs to go ahead without hindrance; it needs to work properly in the upcoming European elections and to then be expanded to national polls.

