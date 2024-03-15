OPINION

The routine of violence

Arson attacks and “raids” by hooded youths are starting to become a routine occurrence in downtown Athens once more, incidents that are relegated to the bottom of the crime news bulletin.

This kind of “run-of-the-mill” crime, however, has asymmetrical consequences. Apart from the fact that it leaves actual destruction of public and private property in its wake, it also strengthens the sense of lawlessness and of the state’s failure to carry out its most fundamental mission of protecting the public. 

Efforts to get more police officers out on the streets of the city are already apparent; now they need to be intensified.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A valuable opportunity for diplomacy
OPINION

A valuable opportunity for diplomacy

What comes after the conviction?
OPINION

What comes after the conviction?

The rise of Greek Solution
OPINION

The rise of Greek Solution

OPINION

Breath for the economy

OPINION

A new page

A parent’s anger
OPINION

A parent’s anger