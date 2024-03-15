The routine of violence

Arson attacks and “raids” by hooded youths are starting to become a routine occurrence in downtown Athens once more, incidents that are relegated to the bottom of the crime news bulletin.

This kind of “run-of-the-mill” crime, however, has asymmetrical consequences. Apart from the fact that it leaves actual destruction of public and private property in its wake, it also strengthens the sense of lawlessness and of the state’s failure to carry out its most fundamental mission of protecting the public.

Efforts to get more police officers out on the streets of the city are already apparent; now they need to be intensified.