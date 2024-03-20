OPINION

The burden of justice

It’s not the first time we’ve heard it. But the recent report by ratings agency Moody’s cites the problems of Greece’s justice system as a reason for not upgrading the country’s credit rating.

It is thus confirmed that, six years after the country’s exit from the bailouts, the pending justice reform not only constitutes an institutional deficit, but also a very significant burden for investments.

Steps are being taken at the legislative level. It will take intensive effort to implement them in practice{

