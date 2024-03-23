The ‘reserved’ seats of power

An entire era of Greek politics is coming to an end. How do we know? By who is leaving the scene and who is joining it. Just think for a minute how many heirs of major political families have either abandoned politics, been deserted by their voters or find themselves in a very difficult position. In years past, apart from a steady “clientele,” they also enjoyed a sort of permanency. This is not to say that they did not fight for their position every day, going door-to-door to build alliances and networks. Or that they were not in a position to handle matters of the state or to represent the country abroad. Especially when you compare them to the choices we will be given by the country’s political parties for the upcoming European elections. At the same time, however, they were raised with the belief that politics was their charted course and they didn’t need to look any further for a career path.

In the Greek game of political survival, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the only heir of a political family who is an exception. Perhaps this is because he was an outsider when he appeared on the scene, or because the people realized how dangerous the anti-systemic trend could become if it was not held in check.

The contract between Greece’s traditional political class and society broke during the economic crisis. Social media came along too, and having a political franchise went from being an advantage to being a major disadvantage. Perhaps even unjustly in some extreme cases. Because a failure or a tragedy takes a heavier toll on well-known politicians than on no-name ones; they become like lighting rods absorbing public anger. Citizens tend to have much greater demands and shorter fuses when it comes to politicians from a long line of politicians. The slightest hint of arrogance or sense of ownership of power sparks the public’s anger.

What is impressive is how differently the situation is seen by insiders and the public. Just a few years ago, it was very likely to hear people talking about the possible rise to the premiership of “heirs” whose political images are now tarnished. If someone were to respond that voters may have different ideas, the retort would be about their excellent educational background and performance in opinion polls.

But the times have changed and citizens today despise the very notion of a “reserved” seat in the front row of power.