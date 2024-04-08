A wounded sense of security

A chain of failures have wounded citizens’ sense of security. When lives are lost on a train, when citizens are murdered on the doorstep of the police station, faith in the state’s ability to fulfill its fundamental mission is shaken – with serious political consequences.

Basic services for the protection of citizens seem to be stuck in an operational routine from the last century. The police culture must change and its officers must be retrained to be able to meet the new challenges.

Because the Greek state has no institutions that operate automatically, the burden of change falls on the people{