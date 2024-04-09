OPINION

A still-fresh mandate

It’s been just 10 months since the last national election and the government won by a landslide. So, it is ludicrous from both a political and democratic standpoint that its legitimacy should come into question in any way, shape or form.

The horizon ahead is clear and the country needs to move forward in a stable environment as it seeks to find solutions to its real problems. This is, after all, what the people’s – still-fresh – mandate sought to express to anyone listening and, at the very least, respecting their vote.

