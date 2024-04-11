Many in the diaspora are also concerned

For the first time in years, there is concern in the Greek diaspora, among many of its members in Washington at least, about political developments in Greece. It is not driven by disappointment or frustration but, rather, the need for answers. The questions are not being raised by leaders of organizations, but rather members of the broader community, by scientists, professionals, businesspeople and others.

One of the issues that has dominated discussions recently in light of a string of very violent incidents, is the question of security, with many questioning the capabilities of the Greek police. Even though most of the critics are positively inclined toward the government – most are also in favor of a campus police force at universities – they are having trouble understanding many of the police’s operational shortcomings.

At the same time, it is clear that the Tempe rail disaster has deeply affected Greeks abroad as well; they feel for the victims and their families.

Another matter that has become understandably sensitive is the recent private data leak, which struck a chord all the more so because so many diaspora Greeks were excited – and still are – about the opportunity to vote in Greece by post.

In contrast, and despite the fact that the Greek-American community is often seen as conservative, the legalization of gay marriage has been largely welcomed.

As far as the overall course of the country, and the economy in particular, is concerned, they believe that the present government is doing a good job, though some question – perhaps as a result of a general mood – whether the economy is doing quite as well as is being said or the assessments and predictions are, perhaps, overoptimistic.

In general terms, they remain champions of Athens’ liberal economic policies, but there has been a shift from absolute confidence to some uncertainty.

The diaspora continues to keep a distance – and rightly so – from party issues and the majority has certainly not shifted to the side of any opposition party.

Nevertheless, and also following the wiretapping scandal, the landscape has become much more fluid than it was two or three years ago.

The diaspora vote will not tip the scales in the upcoming European elections. Still, there is a danger that what was until recently staunch support for ruling New Democracy may turn into disappointment, and this should be of concern to the government.