Steering clear of political gambles

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is undeniably correct about one crucial aspect in his recent statements: Greece cannot afford to indulge in political experimentation. It cannot risk a casual approach to voting, a tendency often witnessed in European Parliament elections.

If citizens feel disenchanted by the government’s string of failures – be it in combating inflation, the parliamentary inquiry into the Tempe railway disaster, or the overall functioning of the state – they ought to voice their discontent. However, they must exercise their voting rights with a sense of responsibility, fully cognizant of the message they wish to convey. They should refrain from casting their votes in the same casual manner often seen in European elections, supporting any demagogue who flatters them and promises unattainable goals such as increasing all pensions to 3,000 euros.

Greece endured a decade of arduous sacrifices, only recently beginning to regain its footing. It has yet to secure investment-grade ratings from all the major credit rating agencies, highlighting the urgent need for substantial reforms in crucial sectors such as healthcare, education, public administration, and justice. While these reforms were neglected during the conservatives’ first term, they are now being pursued, albeit reluctantly.

The reality is that there are currently no viable alternatives to the Mitsotakis government. This is largely due to the fact that the main opposition, SYRIZA, seems out of sync with the prevailing circumstances. Additionally, despite presenting well-processed proposals, PASOK continues to lag behind in public favor.

Stefanos Kasselakis, the leader of SYRIZA, may tour the country exuding optimism, embracing citizens, and promising brighter days while calling for elections. However, it is evident that his party lacks substantial proposals beyond mere improvisation.

Take SYRIZA’s much-hyped economic program for example. The party calls for reducing VAT on essential food items to zero, lowering the special fuel tax, and adjusting tax rates across various brackets. It also vows to abolish the advance tax payment for freelancers and reduce employer and employee contributions to 4.5%, as well as reduce taxation on rents.

According to the technocrats of the Ministry of Finance, the bill from SYRIZA’s program amounts to around 40 billion euros for a four-year period. In other words, it would lead to immediate bankruptcy.

Presently, Greece struggles to attain the necessary 5 billion euros in primary surplus to service its debts. While European elections may not directly determine the government, they significantly influence the country’s political landscape.