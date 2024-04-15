Rules in construction

The inability to set clear and permanent building regulations is one of the perennial failures of the Greek state.

But now the conditions exist to fix this deficit as well. The legal acquis of the Council of State (the country’s highest administrative court), the completion of the land registry, the new tools that allow the discovery of illegal construction, provide for limits to be placed on where and how one can build in the country.

Avoiding the excesses and activism of the past, and without stopping legal building activity and investment, we can finally restore order, especially in the regions that are already overburdened.