OPINION

Rules in construction

The inability to set clear and permanent building regulations is one of the perennial failures of the Greek state.

But now the conditions exist to fix this deficit as well. The legal acquis of the Council of State (the country’s highest administrative court), the completion of the land registry, the new tools that allow the discovery of illegal construction, provide for limits to be placed on where and how one can build in the country. 

Avoiding the excesses and activism of the past, and without stopping legal building activity and investment, we can finally restore order, especially in the regions that are already overburdened.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The Western bubble
OPINION

The Western bubble

Two countries inexorably linked
OPINION

Two countries inexorably linked

OPINION

Inspections and fines

For an Oscar or a Raspberry?
OPINION

For an Oscar or a Raspberry?

Confusing love of art with love of owning art
OPINION

Confusing love of art with love of owning art

Truths and lies about construction
OPINION

Truths and lies about construction