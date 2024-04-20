The Delphic maxims and the quest for peace

According to mythology, Zeus was at the origins of Delphi. He freed two eagles to define the east and west. The flying predators met over Delphi. Eunomia (Law), Dike (Justice) and Eirene (Peace) were Zeus’ children. Gathered at Delphi we discussed means to counter aggressive and authoritarian predators. In the quest for peace we had in mind that “true peace is not merely the absence of tensions; it is the presence of justice” (Dr Martin Luther King).

Wonderful minds of academia, politics and strategy participants at the renowned Delphi Economic Forum had the opportunity to review the Delphic code and thus “make just judgments.” The Oracle’s wisdom offered cryptic chrisms to seekers and desperate iketides (suppliants). Today, we need clarity and therefore to reflect on the timeless Delphic maxims: the 147 moral and philosophical axioms inscribed at the Temple of Apollo. They are the ecumenical principles guiding humanity’s quest for ethos, gnosis, politics and ultimately peace. Among these, “Know yourself” invites us to confront our own nature and limitations, a prerequisite for understanding others. “Nothing in excess,” a call for moderation, resonates with efforts to balance mighty power. “Surety brings ruin” alerts us to the dangers of military and economic might based arrogance and the values of humility and dialogue.

The Delphic maxims are reflected in the UN Charter, the bedrock of post-Second World War international order. I quote some: “Obey the law. Be overcome by justice. Acquire wealth justly. Do not act with violence. Do not boast in might.” The Charter’s emphasis on “practicing tolerance and living together in peace with one another as good neighbors” echoes the Delphic injunctions to know yourself and thus the others; understanding over enmity. The Charter’s commitment to “maintain international peace and security” stems also from the maxim calling for avoiding excess, advocating for equilibrium and restraint from the use of power. Peace is omnipresent in the UN Charter. Yet, the reality is much different. Compliance with Security Council resolutions remains a remote reality. The Charter states that “all members shall refrain in their international relations from the use or the threat of use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.” Accordingly, polemos/bellum (war) and “casus belli” war threats are a blatant violation of the UN Charter.

Furthermore, the 1975 Helsinki Final Act embodies the Delphic code in its 10 principles governing relations between states, including respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty, refraining from the threat or use of force, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. They mirror the call for respect, self-restraint and the recognition that mighty arrogance, often in the form of unilateralism, bears catastrophe. Likewise, the post-Berlin Wall, November 1990 Paris Charter for a New Europe, with its vision for a European cooperative security framework and a continent united in peace, democracy and human rights, engulfs the Delphic maxims.

Ukraine: We salute President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s inspired keynote address. It is definitely wrong to stick today to the question of territory. This will be a gift to the aggressor President Vladimir Putin. Furthermore, peace cannot be limited or confined to a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine must not be compelled by Kremlin or ill-advised by its friends to concede sovereignty and its residuals or territory. There is not a fair deal between the Russian aggressor and the aggressed Ukrainian.

‘Defend yourself against your enemies. Die for your homeland. Protect what is yours’

Israel: The State of Israel, facing an unbearable provocation, had the right to self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter. The following Delphic maxims support Israel’s stance as well as that of Ukraine and of other all states facing a hostile attack or war threats: “Defend yourself against your enemies. Die for your homeland. Protect what is yours.” Destroying the Hamas terrorist structure and operational capabilities is a success. A humanitarian chaos is not. There is no victory or glory in provoking a civilian catastrophe. Therefore, Israel should now stick to the following Delphic maxims: “Pursue honor. Struggle with glory. Praise virtue. Do not act with violence.” Israel, the war’s winner, should also become peace’s winner. Israeli military gains should be matched by politico-military security arrangements and by “peace and territory” accords.

Today’s atmospherics in Greek-Turkish relations appear better. The ongoing “pause” is welcome, though in my opinion fragile. Therefore, the quest for genuine and permanent peace should be based on international law. The withdrawal of the casus belli war threats and an agreement to refer the issue of the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone to The Hague’s International Court of Justice will confirm that “peace is the presence of justice.”

Last but not least a word on Cyprus: What is valid for Russia’s invasion and occupation of Ukraine is also valid for Turkey’s invasion and occupation of Cyprus.

Alexandros P. Mallias is a former ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Washington. This article is based on his remarks at the IX Delphi Economic Forum.