We stand firm in our support for Ukraine.

Heading into another winter of Russia’s full-scale war of aggression, we stand firm in our commitment to long-term political, financial and military support to Ukraine.

The Nordic-Baltic solidarity with Ukraine was strongly manifested in Oslo at the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit just before Christmas, and in January this year when Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited all three Baltic states.

Throughout the last two years we have all made unprecedented contributions to support Ukraine. So have Greece and other freedom-loving nations. It is crucial for the security of Europe that our assistance continues.

Not for the first time, and quite likely not the last, we have reached a critical point in time for Ukraine, for Europe, and for the world at large. The people of Ukraine every day earn well-deserved admiration for their resilience against the illegal Russian aggression, despite terrible sacrifices. And we remain steadfast in our commitment for long-term support to Ukraine and its people as they defend their freedom, their democracy and their future. Lessening support to Ukraine now is not an option.

As the war approaches its two-year mark, we stand firm in our commitments. Russia is eager, willing and able to exploit any signs of weakness or division, imaginary or real. We must continue to speak up and act against Russia’s illegal war of aggression, which constitutes a serious violation of international law, including the UN Charter. An international order based on international law must be upheld. It is in the interest of all states. Otherwise, we run the risk of a world with less freedom and less security for decades, if not generations, to come.

Therefore, we must continue to ramp up our industrial defense production, keep contributing to Ukraine’s long-term security, bolster short-term civilian and humanitarian aid, as well as the reconstruction efforts, and support their pursuit of a just peace.

A war with Russia is not won without weapons. Ukraine needs the tools to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. And we must continue to deliver what Ukraine needs.

The people of Ukraine every day earn well-deserved admiration for their resilience against the illegal Russian aggression, despite terrible sacrifices

Ukraine’s fight for freedom is our fight as well. And as their stakes and sacrifices today are so much higher than ours, the onus is on us to assist with all we can. Ukraine’s resilience is of crucial importance for international security.

Human dignity, freedom and justice are not negotiable. We will not allow an aggressor to dictate the terms of European security.

The Ukrainians fight courageously for their country’s very existence. For universal values, for freedom, for democracy, and for the right to decide one’s own future. Over the last 22 months, they have inspired and impressed the world and continues to do so.

Ukraine needs our friendship, our partnership, our solidarity more than ever. Their fight for freedom and our shared security depends on our perseverance in staying the course.

We stand firm in our support for Ukraine.

This commentary was submitted by the ambassadors to Greece of Denmark, Per Fabricius Andersen, Estonia, Karin Rannu, Finland, Jari Gustafsson, Latvia, Ieva Briede, Lithuania, Lina Skerstonaite, Norway, Lajla Brandt Jakhelln, and Sweden, Johan Borgstam.