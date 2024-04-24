OPINION

The ban and the problem

When criminal organizations disguised behind a political mantle engage in illicit activities, the full force of the law must be applied.

However, addressing the underlying social drivers of extremism cannot solely rely on prohibitive measures. Prohibiting political candidates from participating in elections will not eradicate the inclination of a portion of the electorate toward extremist ideologies. 

This fundamental challenge persists within the political system irrespective of the number of judicial bans imposed. 

