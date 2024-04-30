The postal vote and the bond
The number of Greeks living abroad who have registered on the platform for postal voting in the European Parliament elections is far below expectations – far from the hundreds of thousands originally predicted by the government.
This means that the problem was not only the bureaucratic hurdles created by the previous law. The state and the political system must look for ways to revive the interest of Greeks abroad in what happens in Greece. Ties with the homeland must be cultivated, regardless of elections.