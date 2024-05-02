Monuments and openness
Monuments should not be treated like fortresses of the collective memory that are kept cut off from life, from cultural and tourism activity. A lot of progress has been achieved to the end of tapping into the country’s cultural capital and making it more extroverted and open to the general public.
That said, efforts also need to be made to ensure that the fine line between the reasonable exploitation and the aesthetic abuse of this cultural capital is not being trampled on.