OPINION

Monuments and openness

Monuments should not be treated like fortresses of the collective memory that are kept cut off from life, from cultural and tourism activity. A lot of progress has been achieved to the end of tapping into the country’s cultural capital and making it more extroverted and open to the general public. 

That said, efforts also need to be made to ensure that the fine line between the reasonable exploitation and the aesthetic abuse of this cultural capital is not being trampled on.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Recognizing that others may have a point too
OPINION

Recognizing that others may have a point too

The fallout from Ankara’s adventurism
OPINION

The fallout from Ankara’s adventurism

Why is Athens sending weapons to Kyiv?
OPINION

Why is Athens sending weapons to Kyiv?

Why Erdogan’s White House visit won’t happen now
OPINION

Why Erdogan’s White House visit won’t happen now

Erdogan not going to Washington
OPINION

Erdogan not going to Washington

OPINION

The postal vote and the bond