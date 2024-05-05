OPINION

It’s a ballot, not a poll

Many may head into the European elections believing their vote counts the same as their answer in a public opinion poll. They would be mistaken.

European Parliament plays a very important role and the decisions that will stem from its deliberations over the next few years have a direct bearing on Greece.

This is something to think about in the weeks ahead and should encourage us to examine where the various parties and candidates stand on the big issues and whether they are able to represent us. 

The vote in the European elections is not to be taken lightly.

