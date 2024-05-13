OPINION

The importance of communication

For more than a year – which is the amount of time that Turkey has abstained from aggressive actions in the air and the Aegean Sea – two things have become apparent: The first is that Turkey does not back down from its long-standing claims, nor does it miss an opportunity to proclaim them. 

The second is that when there are regular contacts and channels of communication, aggression can be limited to words. No one should be under the illusion that this situation constitutes substantial progress. It is, however, a change of climate necessary for progress. 

