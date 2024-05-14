OPINION

The role of the West

Membership in the “family” of the West has specific requirements. Those states that want to participate in the European Union and NATO have to observe some elementary rules and show respect for certain values. 

It is thus up to European leaders and Washington to make these terms clear to those who are still fishing in the murky waters of nationalism from the previous century.

The Balkans, especially at this juncture of the war in Europe, is also an issue that concerns the West. 

