No more indifference

Mykonos and Santorini are the two crown jewels of Greek tourism. But both of these top destinations are going through a major crisis.

Unchecked building activity, cruise ships without any oversight and planning, inadequate local administrations of the past, corruption and traffic threaten their reputation and gnaw at their future. The politicians have shown a defiant indifference, with minor exceptions during the pre-election period.

An archaeologist had to be beaten and a surveyor murdered to mobilize the state against the mafias of Mykonos. Something must finally be done with the cooperation of local authorities and sane businesspeople. This cannot continue.