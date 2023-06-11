Tsipras: Proportional representation is dead for decades

In the May 21 national election, the left-wing main opposition SYRIZA party lost 11.5 points compared to the previous election, in July 2019, and got 20.07% of the vote, far behind ruling New Democracy’s 40.79%.

SYRIZA President and former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras provides his own interpretation of the election result in an interview with Kathimerini. He reviews his four years as leader of the opposition, he speaks about mistakes he made and explains how he envisions the “day after” for his party.

Mr. president, I would first like to ask you if you have arrived at an explanation for this result .

Even though we did not have enough time for an in-depth analysis, I think we reached some conclusion. Strategically, we got trapped in defending the principle of simple proportional representation and we think this is one of the main rerasons for the result.

A second reason is that we failed to communicate our message to the voters, that is, to focus on what happened (under the New Democracy government) in 2019-2023 and our proposals for the day after. Debate was dominated by fears of a repetition of what happened in 2015.

And last, but not least, is the appearance that Syriza-Progressive Alliance presented to the voters: I mean the appearance of a party that had certainly progressed, but which failed to look cohesive. There were contradictory statements that often sowed confusion and provided our main opponent the opportunity to take advantage of its domination of the media and present what was at stake not the need for a political change but to avoid returning to the difficult days of the (financial) crisis.

And this was unfair to us, because the crisis was overcome thanks to our own effort. We left behind the dark days of an austerity (imposed by Greece’s creditors) because,thanks to our efforts in government, trust in the Greek economy was restored.

Let’s move on to proportional representation. Was this an ideological obsession of the left, a trap for the government that followed? Have you regretted it?

It was neither a trap nor an ideological obsession. It was a decades-long vision that used to engage the entire progressive camp. Maybe a romantic vision that aimed to change the political culture, reduce toxicity and instill a spirit of cooperation on the basis of political programs. So we could become like Europe. Many European countries have proportional representation systems. I think our belief that arrogant single-party governments led us to many troubles and, finally, to bankruptcy was to the point.

In any case, we failed to make our proposal accepted. And I take the blame for this. The insistent refusal of the other progressive forces to join a debate for a coalition government validated the strategy of our main opponent, New Democracy and Mr. (Kyriakos) Mitsotakis, who posed a clear dilemma: single-party government or an adventure, stability versus instability.

So, this may have been a mistake, but I do not regret the strategic choice of proportional representation. Other must be having regrets. I think, sooner or later, the Greek people will realize that the important thing is not to care for our own party but for the country’s future. The (Greek Communist Party) is consistently hostile to anything that would pin it down on how the country must be governed. Even though it claims to be the party of the working class, it is indifferent to the working class’ future. Maybe they are awaiting the Second Coming.

On the other hand, Mr. (Nikos) Androulakis’ KINAL-PASOK [note: actually PASOK-KINAL, that is, Panhellenic Socialist Movement – Movmemnt for Change] seems to have as its own goal to restore its domination of the center-left. But, KINAL-PASOK’s internal anguish does not touch the citizens, or their lives. What citizens are concerned about is their future, the country’s future.

If you return to government, will you bring up proportional representation?

Proportional representation has suffered a strategic defeat. So this is not part of my thoughts or intentions. We must respect the Greek people’s decision and must realize that, when an opportunity is lost, it takes many years, maybe decades for this debate to become meaningful again.

I want to get it right: did you realistically believe that this would work? You had a difficult relationship with PASOK and Mr. Androulakis, personally. Every now and then, you called him “open to blackmail” and with the other two parties that..

He considered himself “open to blackmail,” not me.

But you had also called him that at some point, if I remember correctly.

Wait a second, this expression is too strong. We should not let this stand like that. I did not say he was open to blackmail; I said there was an attempt to blackmail him and that he said this particular phrase.

Let me rephrase my previous question: did you think you could govern with the other two parties, led by Mr. (Yanis) Varoufakis and Ms. (Zoi) Konstantopoulou, who used to belong to your party? Did you think this was a realistic prospect?

What I considered realistic was the prospect of a progressive government through a convergence between SYRIZA and PASOK. And I considered it realistic because, during the election campaign, KINAL did not have anything negative to say about SYRIZA’s program.

We challenged them several times to submit their proposals. To point out where they disagreed with our 11 proposals on the prospect of a progressive government. Maybe they had some extra proposals to make, but, essentially, they did not object.

Look, Mr. Papachelas, some say that politics is the art of the possible. To me, politics is a synthesis between a vision for a better society and what is achievable. This was the essence behind the “progressive government” strategy. Now, with the new electoral system, the choice is between New Democracy and SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance: do we want a conservative government program or a progressive one, aiming at a just society and prosperity for all?

There is a criticism leveled at SYRIZA that it was too lazy to present a coherent program. Also, its image was muddled. You had, on the one hand (populist former minister Pavlos) Polakis and, on the other (moderate technocrat George) Chouliarakis. Also, that you possibly believed that the government would fall either because of the phone tapping scandal or the Tempe (rail disaster). Is this true?

OK, a lot can be said in hindsight. I do not think SYRIZA got lazy. But it lost time and the pandemic played a crucial role in this. Timing in politics is extremely important. There is no question that we should have made changes in the party sooner; we made them, but way too late, three years too late. But we couldn’t hold a Congress. We could not take initiatives.

Despite that, it is unjust to throw away the baby with the bathwater, as the saying goes. Because we made serious changes. The party grew to 150,000 members, where it used to have 15,000. New people emerged. We established a think tank with highly qualified people. We changed the view that excellence was the province of the other party and that we are strangers to a technocratic approach.

Of course, contradictions in our public discourse and our public image remained, but I thing all big parties have such contradictions as part of their “big tent” nature. But these contradictions were often blown out of proportion by a media ecosystem that, to put it mildly, was on “the other side.” And I say this not as an excuse, but as a cold-blooded appraisal.

Media and opinion polling. Are they, respectively, biased and staged, as you say? Do you insist on that?

In my view, there is a big issue with information pluralism in this country. Right now, it is a fact that Mr. Mitsotakis and New Democracy benefit from an overwhelming backing in the media, especially in television. But, beyond that, the Left ought to be competitive under any circumstances. It is not the first time we have faced this. This was also the reality in 2012 and 2015, undoubtedly not to the same degree.

About opinion polls. I never said that they are staged. I referred specifically to the fact that we have too many opinion research firms in Greece compared to the rest of Europe. I was talking about the structural challenges these surveys face in a fluid political environment, in a country without strong political identities. You saw the exit polls, they established that 20% of our fellow citizens decided whom to vote for literally just before they reached the ballot box. It is an incredible number – 1.2 million people decided how they would vote at the last moment. So the political environment is fluid. So, the position I expressed in “Kathimerini” before the election that the opinion surveys would not determine the result was not wrong. It just happened that the polls erred on the opposite side of what we expected.

Maybe at some point you confused social media reality, where SYRIZA seemed to dominate, with actual reality? There has been a lot of debate on that.

What we were sensing in the runup to the election through my campaign travels, my interventions, people’s mobilization, our own people rallying together, our huge rallies, but also social media response, was in the end, a whole different sense that what the ballot boxes turned out.

So, yes, it is a fact, that we did not have a complete picture of social shifts and the way the whole electoral body thinks and behaves. Many times social media are deceiving. You are also deceived by your own people rallying aroundyou, which is not representative of society as a whole.

Are you also carried away by the toxicity and acrimony?

OK, I don’t think these were the main features of this particular campaign.