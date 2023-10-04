Greece is a ‘vital conduit’ for the West

Greece is a “vital partner” for the United States and the West in the war in Ukraine, especially with regard to the transportation of arms and help via the port in Alexandroupoli, notes former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in this interview with Kathimerini, stressing that Greece “can also help provide real stability and energy security” for Europe.

Pompeo, who was in Athens as the keynote speaker at the first American Mediterranean Investment Forum on Wednesday, underscored, at the event, that playing by the rules is essential in bilateral and international relations, while he also describes Greece as an excellent country to invest in.

Having also spent a year as director of the Central Intelligence Agency, he also hails the cooperation between Greece and Israel, not just in the area of energy, but also in security and intelligence sharing, noting its contribution to the East Mediterranean’s stability and security.

Having served as secretary of state under President Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021, Pompeo also talks about the 2024 elections in the US and how he believes that the world has become less safe under President Joe Biden. He also believes that Americans will rally behind the candidate of his party, the Republicans, because they want to see its key goals implemented, such as restricting the role of the state, strengthening defense and ending illegal immigration.

Despite having served in the House of Representatives for six years, Pompeo has decided not to make a run for the Republican candidacy, though people in the know have him pegged as a likely candidate for the vice presidency or a key department which, given his background, could be that of defense.

How should the US proceed on the Ukraine front? Intensify its involvement or change its policy?

America and the Western world should absolutely back Ukraine, delivering the equipment it needs to defend freedom for its people and sovereignty for the nation. In short, as President Reagan said in a similar situation, “We win, they lose.”

Some say a geopolitical result of the war is China getting closer to Russia. Do you share that analysis/concern?

It is certainly true that Xi [Jinping] and [Vladimir] Putin have declared themselves friends for life. Each of China and Russia is opposed to US interests and those of our allies and partners, regardless of the war in Ukraine. The alignment between China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and others is real, and it will continue unless rights-respecting nations work together and establish deterrence. The best way to drive a wedge between China and Russia is to help Ukraine deal Russia a decisive defeat in Ukraine. The worst thing we can do is allow Russia to get what it wants in Ukraine and become a more powerful partner for China.

What is your view of Greece’s contribution in dealing with the war? Both on the diplomatic and energy fronts?

Greece has been a vital partner, especially in ensuring the delivery of weapons and aid to Ukraine. The Alexandroupoli port, in particular, has been a vital conduit for getting these necessities to Ukraine. Greece’s geography, talented people and strong economy make it a vital partner in every geopolitical challenge we face alongside it.

How about Greece’s wider role in the Balkans and East Med, and the use by the US of Souda Bay, Alexandroupoli and other strategic locations?

During my time as secretary of state, the United States and Greece deepened our partnership across a range of fields, especially military cooperation. Greece plays a crucial role in upholding security in this region, and it was a pleasure to work alongside the Greek government, along with other partners such as Cyprus and Israel, towards that end.

How is Turkey viewed in the US, given its more unpredictable behavior on a number of fronts?

No comment.

How important is the prospect of transporting gas from Egypt, Cyprus and Israel to Europe through Greece?

The war in Ukraine made clear that Europe needs real energy independence. I believe Greece can be a key player in making that happen. This is important right now, and it will be even more important in the future when the war in Ukraine is over. Not only can Greece be a source of economic prosperity for Europe, it can also help provide real stability and energy security.

Three weeks ago, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, in Nicosia. How do you see the Greece-Israel cooperation in many areas, including intelligence and security, which was evident in a recent terrorist attempt by Iran on Jewish targets in Greece that was foiled by Greek security services with assistance from Israel?

Iran’s influence extends well beyond the Middle East. I applaud the efforts of Greek security services working alongside Mossad to stop these Iranian terrorists and protect innocent lives. The arrests bring home a crucial point: Iran’s campaign of terror and malevolence extends well beyond the Middle East. The regime is still actively trying to kill US citizens, too. This is a threat all nations who value freedom should be united in standing against, and I am encouraged by Israel and Greece’s joint work to do so. Energy, security and intelligence matters, artificial intelligence – these are all areas around which further cooperation between Greece and Israel will make their people, the Eastern Mediterranean, and the world a safer place.

How do you assess the Biden presidency, in terms of both domestic and foreign policy?

Since President Biden took office, the world has become a far less safe place. This is true for Americans and the people of every one of our allies. We had 13 Americans killed in Afghanistan, one of the greatest failures to protect Americans in recent history. America is diminished by the Ukraine invasion – we lost deterrence with Putin and Ukrainians, and as a result, Europeans and each of us are worse off for it. The Iranian regime is far richer and more powerful now than when I left office. Our friends and partners in the Middle East, Israel and the Gulf Arab nations all feel abandoned. And the Chinese Communist Party is growing bolder and preparing for war – economic and military – in ways that are unprecedented.

At home, by prioritizing climate change and race-based policies, the Biden administration has wielded its power in ways that betray the American tradition. It has driven up the federal debt, regulated our energy out of its place of global leadership and driven up the cost for ordinary Americans all across the country. His failure to prosecute crimes and protect our borders weakens the very foundational ideas that delivered an American century of leadership.

What would your reaction be were Joe Biden to declare he will not run for re-election and the Democrats picked another candidate?

I believe it will be important for a Republican to win the presidency in 2024. There is no Democrat potential candidate to stand up against the progressive left in ways that will bring our nation back to its foundational moorings.

How deep is the rift between Trump supporters and opponents within the GOP? Will all Republicans support the former president if he is the nominee?

Republicans are united in wanting to shrink the size and scope of government, strengthen our national defense, and end illegal immigration. Come election day, I’m confident the American people will rally behind the Republican candidate who offers a strong, clear vision of these ideals.

Mike Pompeo (right) spoke to Kathimerini English Edition Editor in Chief Tom Ellis (left) during his visit to Athens last week.