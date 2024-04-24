Far-right MP detained for attacking fellow lawmaker

Independent MP (and former Spartiates lawmaker) Konstantinos Floros is seen raising his hand to speak at a debate on whether to lift the immunity of Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos in Parliament on Wednesday. [Ismini Vlassopoulou/Intime News]

Konstantinos Floros, order lawmaker with far-right Spartiates party, was detained on Wednesday following a physical attack against another lawmaker in Parliament, during a debate over a defamation lawsuit.

Flogos was expected to be brought to the Hellenic Police headquarters (GADA) in a fast-track process known as “aftoforo,” which allows a swift hearing if an arrest is made within 48 hours of an alleged crime.

The arrest came after he punched Greek Solution MP Vassilis Grammenos outside the plenum hall earlier in the day while lawmakers were discussing whether to lit the immunity of Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos, after he was sued for defamation by Floros’ father.

Floros is expected to be charged with violating article 157 of the Criminal Code, according to which it is a felony to attack against a member of parliament during the performance of his duties.