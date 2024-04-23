Poll: ND maintains steady lead, SYRIZA edges past PASOK

Leftist party SYRIZA seems to be winning the battle for second place from socialist PASOK while ruling conservatives New Democracy maintain a steady lead, according to an opinion poll for Action 24 TV ahead of European elections in June.

More specifically, New Democracy leads the vote estimate with 33.2%, followed by SYRIZA with 15.1%, PASOK on 12%, nationalist Greek Solution with 10.5%, communist KKE (8.7%), Course for Freedom (4%), Niki (3.8%) the New Left (2.9%) and the Democrats (2.8%).

In terms of voting intention, New Democracy leads with 28.5%, ahead of SYRIZA (13%), PASOK (10.3%), Greek Solution (9%), KKE (7.5%), Course for Freedom (3.4 %), Niki (3.2%), New Left (2.5%) and the Democrats (2.4%).​​​​​​