Rift with Church largely bridged

The statements on Friday by Archbishop Ieronymos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during a joint visit to facilities of the Archdiocese of Athens in Dilesi, Viotia, Central Greece, demonstrated in the most emphatic way that the rift in relations between the Church and the government over the legislation on same-sex marriage has been largely bridged.

Both sides are said to be reaping the benefits from the closing of a front which was mutually damaging.

For the government, the archbishop’s reference to Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos is of particular importance, given the recent significant shift of voters toward the nationalist party – not only from ruling New Democracy. This trend was particularly strengthened after the passage of the controversial bill in the Parliament. Associates of Ieronymos have conveyed the dismay of the Archdiocese over Velopoulos’ statement in Parliament a few days ago, essentially calling on the MPs who voted for the bill not to visit churches during Easter. Velopoulos made his statement in the wake of the assault last Sunday on ruling party MP Angeliki Delikari in a church. The archbishop’s aides have reportedly noted that Velopoulos was seeking to exploit the occasion to present himself as a privileged interlocutor of the Church. It was assessed that the silence of the Church regarding Velopoulos’ statement could be perceived as consensus and could even be seen as an incitement to react against MPs.

“We love people. We have firm lines. We don’t do what Kyriakos Velopoulos or any politician will tell us. We respect people,” Ieronymos said. His associates noted that there is no differentiation in the Church’s stance and its disagreement on same-sex marriage. However, the archbishop said, “Especially in these times, cooperation is necessary.” Mitsotakis echoed the same sentiment, stressing “that our cooperation within the institutionally defined framework was, is and remains extremely close.”

A few hours later, speaking to citizens in the town of Drosia on Evia, with the archbishop’s statement as a “springboard,” Mitsotakis spoke of a “defensive mound against those who in the most vulgar way abuse the Christian faith, as if some are more Christian than others.”

The Church is now looking forward to the government meeting its requests regarding recruitments and resolving outstanding issues related to the use of Church property. However, the archbishop will have to manage some hierarchs that believe more pressure should be brought to bear upon the government.