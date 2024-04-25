‘The yardstick is the previous European elections,’ says PM

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking in an interview on SKAI TV’s prime-time news bulletin ahead of the European elections, underscored that “the yardstick is the previous European elections.” He also characterized the recent violent incident in Parliament as “appalling and revealing,” shedding light on the state of affairs within Greek politics.

“It’s appalling because the temple of Democracy should not be turned into a boxing arena,” he said, referring to the recent parliamentary brawl between far-right independent MP Konstantinos Floros and far-right Greek Solution MP Vassilis Grammenos.

“It was also extremely revealing of what’s happening in this far-right political tenement. This conglomeration of parties seems rather arbitrary, built on lies and violence,” he added, while also implying that the main opposition party SYRIZA is in conversation with the far-right.

“SYRIZA, let’s not forget, governed with Kammenos’ far-right party. Fascism must be confronted with actions, and we were on the right side of history,” he stressed.

Speaking about the importance of the European elections, Mitsotakis said, “Other parties want to turn the elections into a referendum against the government. We will take up the challenge and say that the political message should exude stability, certainty and continuity.”

Asked about the celebrity presence on the ruling party New Democracy (ND) ballot, he said, “There are very few celebrities on the ND ballot. And those who are there have a well-established career and I believe they can represent the country’s interests in the European Parliament.”

Regarding foreign affairs, the prime minister stated that Greece will not send S-300 or Patriot missiles to Ukraine, despite the country’s request. He noted that Greece has supported Ukraine with defensive equipment but emphasized that critical defense systems for Greek airspace protection, like the ones mentioned, will not be provided to Ukraine.

Additionally, he affirmed plans to declare maritime parks, stressing that disagreements with Turkey do not hinder communication between the two countries.