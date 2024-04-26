POLITICS

Kasselakis confident SYRIZA will win European elections

Kasselakis confident SYRIZA will win European elections
[InTime News]

Opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis has reaffirmed his belief that his SYRIZA party will secure the top position in the forthcoming European Parliament elections in June.

Recent opinion polls indicate SYRIZA trailing far behind the ruling New Democracy, with just over 15 percent of voting intentions.

“It is both feasible and probable for us to emerge as the winning party. This is not only our objective but also a crucial goal for society at large. Our ideological stance resonates because of its clarity,” Kasselakis said in an interview on Alpha TV late Thursday.

“Under the current government, a small minority benefits, while the majority faces stagnation and insecurity… For us, authenticity and consistency are paramount,” he said.

Discussing his broader ambitions, the SYRIZA leader expressed his aim to govern Greece for two consecutive four-year terms, enabling the implementation of an extensive reform program “to reshape the country.”

Politics Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Poll: ND maintains steady lead, SYRIZA edges past PASOK
NEWS

Poll: ND maintains steady lead, SYRIZA edges past PASOK

North Macedonia to elect president after campaign focused on EU membership
NEWS

North Macedonia to elect president after campaign focused on EU membership

Parties’ race in runup to European elections intensifies
PREVIEW

Parties’ race in runup to European elections intensifies

Residents of four Serb-majority municipalities boycott vote on removing ethnic Albanian mayors
NEWS

Residents of four Serb-majority municipalities boycott vote on removing ethnic Albanian mayors

Residents of four Serb-majority municipalities vote on removing Albanian mayors from office
NEWS

Residents of four Serb-majority municipalities vote on removing Albanian mayors from office

Parties scan country ahead of showdown
POLITICS

Parties scan country ahead of showdown