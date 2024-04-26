Kasselakis confident SYRIZA will win European elections

Opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis has reaffirmed his belief that his SYRIZA party will secure the top position in the forthcoming European Parliament elections in June.

Recent opinion polls indicate SYRIZA trailing far behind the ruling New Democracy, with just over 15 percent of voting intentions.

“It is both feasible and probable for us to emerge as the winning party. This is not only our objective but also a crucial goal for society at large. Our ideological stance resonates because of its clarity,” Kasselakis said in an interview on Alpha TV late Thursday.

“Under the current government, a small minority benefits, while the majority faces stagnation and insecurity… For us, authenticity and consistency are paramount,” he said.

Discussing his broader ambitions, the SYRIZA leader expressed his aim to govern Greece for two consecutive four-year terms, enabling the implementation of an extensive reform program “to reshape the country.”