Jailed neo-Nazi GD deputy leader submits request for early release

Ilias Kasidiaris, the imprisoned former deputy leader of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn group, submitted a request to the judicial authorities for his early release from jail.

The news for his request come days after the head of Golden Dawn, Nikos Michaloliakos, was granted conditional early release after serving part of his sentence for running a criminal organization blamed for violent hate crimes.

Kasidiaris, who was initially sentenced to 13 years imprisonment, has submitted a request for his release on 26 April to the management of the prison in Domokos, where he is being held, Kathimerini understands. This had been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office in Lamia. The decision is expected to be taken by the same bodies that decided for Michaloliakos dismissal.

Technically, Kasidiaris fulfills the conditions for his release as he has served 3/5 of his sentence and according to his lawyer Vaso Pantazi “he has a clean disciplinary record and receives leave from prison.”

The release of the once powerful leader of the now defunct neo-Nazi party last week stirred a lot of criticism, as the judicial council ruled despite the opposition of the public prosecutor, who insisted that his request did not meet substantial conditions and that he remains unrepentant. The prosecutor cited extensive articles in which Michaloliakos, 66, claims that his imprisonment is a political persecution and a conspiracy.