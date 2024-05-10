PM says conservative win at European elections key to Greek stability

A win for the ruling conservatives in the upcoming European Parliament elections in June is crucial for ensuring political stability in the country, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.

“I hear various voices from the opposition suggesting that the elections serve as an opportunity to voice dissatisfaction,” Mitsotakis said during a campaign visit to the eastern Aegean island of Chios.

“We are ready to face the challenge. These elections are pivotal for maintaining political stability, and their outcome will reaffirm the trust bestowed upon us by the citizens in 2023,” he said referring to last year’s legislative elections where his New Democracy government comfortably renewed its mandate.

Mitsotakis characterized the conservatives’ second term as a period marked by significant changes that will further align Greece with Europe. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding existing economic policy, asserting, “We cannot afford to jeopardize our economic trajectory. We must not allow anyone to disrupt our progress. That will not happen.”

“New Democracy will emerge victorious in the European elections. I am highly optimistic about the result,” he said.