Kyiv requests new weapons systems

With the war in Ukraine at a critical juncture, Kyiv is seeking to meet its ever-increasing needs for ammunition and weapons systems, mainly through bilateral agreements and requests. The Greek Parliament released a package a few days ago, mainly concerning ammunition, before a Ukrainian delegation came back with new requests, related to Kyiv’s air capability, anti-aircraft defense, and land forces.

More specifically, the Ukrainians are requesting support to acquire F-16 fighter jets. Since Athens has ruled out any possibility of concession or sale of fighter jets to Kyiv, the Ukrainians have requested assistance in training F-16 pilots, spare parts for the aircraft, AMRAAM and AGM-88 HARM missiles and GBU-39 bombs.

In addition, Kyiv wants anti-aircraft systems. In particular, they have requested the release of the S-300, SA-8 OSA, Crotale and Hawk even if they are damaged or have problems due to their long-term use, or poorly maintained.

Moreover, they are requesting tanks and ammunition for the above, M113 armored personnel carriers, as well as further support in the field of artillery. They also inquired if there is further availability of 155 and 203 mm guns and their projectiles, and whether there are 73 mm projectiles in the Greek stock.

Discussions will continue in the coming days over what concessions Athens can make. Regarding artillery, Greece has already provided either directly or through sale to the Czech Republic both 155 and 203 mm caliber guns and a large number of projectiles.

As for the training of F-16 pilots by Hellenic Air Force personnel, a relevant agreement was reached in principle several months ago, and the Ukrainians are pushing for its implementation. With regard to the anti-aircraft systems, Athens has said the condition for their transfer is their replacement by a Western, operational anti-aircraft system that can fill the gap that will be created in the air defense of the Aegean islands.