Greece’s F-35 deal moves forward

The letter of acceptance (LOA) regarding Greece’s request for the supply of F-35 fighter jets has been in the General Directorate of Defense Equipment and Investments since Wednesday morning.

The document reached Athens, specifically the defense cooperation office of the American embassy (ODC), on Tuesday afternoon before being forwarded to the relevant services of the National Defense Ministry.

The arrival of the letter initiates a 60-day countdown for the signing of the corresponding contracts. Information obtained from sources indicates that the interstate agreement (FMS) is expected to be finalized shortly before the European elections, given that the LOA expires on June 9.

The Hellenic Air Force is due to take delivery of the first F-35 in 2028.