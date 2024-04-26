FOREIGN POLICY

Deputy FM due in Turkey for ‘Positive Agenda’ talks

Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis is set to land in Istanbul on Friday for talks with Turkish counterpart Burak Akcapar as part of the dialogue on the Positive Agenda between Greece and Turkey. 

The talks will reportedly evaluate the agreements signed to date on the sidelines of the 5th Greek-Turkey Cooperation Council in December in Athens, and what needs to be done to monitor the agreements. 

They will also reportedly assess what agreements can be signed in May in Ankara during the visit there of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

