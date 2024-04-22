FOREIGN-POLICY

Greek, Turkish delegations meeting on Confidence Building Measures on Monday

[InTime News]

Greek and Turkish delegations will on Monday hold a meeting on Confidence Building Measures at the Defense Ministry in Athens, according to an announcement on Sunday.

The delegations will be led by Greek Ambassador Theocharis Lalacos and Turkish Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Burak Akcapar. Additionally, high-level Armed Forces officers from both countries will be in attendance.

The previous session of the Confidence-Building Measures series of meetings took place in Ankara on November 13, 2023. [AMNA]

Turkey Diplomacy

