Dendias announces €2 bln drone umbrella

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias has announced that 2 billion euros has been committed for the creation of an anti-aircraft and anti-drone canopy.

In an interview at the Beyond 2024 exhibition in Thessaloniki, Dendias said Greece must have a “sensible response” to Turkey’s military buildup.

“Greece, as I always say, is not Luxembourg; not all our neighbors are our friends,” he said. “Look at the shipbuilding program, for example, of our neighbor Turkey. Look at its drone program. We must have a sensible response to them. I am not saying that we should get into a contest to see who will be first. We want to defend ourselves, and we also want to be able to have a deterrence capability,” the minister said.

That is why, he added, priority will be given to the creation of the two domes. Referring to the “Agenda 2030” program, he described it as “the biggest reform that has ever taken place in the [Greek] Armed Forces.”