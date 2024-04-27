FOREIGN POLICY AIR DEFENSE

Dendias announces €2 bln drone umbrella

Dendias announces €2 bln drone umbrella
[InTime News]

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias has announced that 2 billion euros has been committed for the creation of an anti-aircraft and anti-drone canopy.

In an interview at the Beyond 2024 exhibition in Thessaloniki, Dendias said Greece must have a “sensible response” to Turkey’s military buildup.

“Greece, as I always say, is not Luxembourg; not all our neighbors are our friends,” he said. “Look at the shipbuilding program, for example, of our neighbor Turkey. Look at its drone program. We must have a sensible response to them. I am not saying that we should get into a contest to see who will be first. We want to defend ourselves, and we also want to be able to have a deterrence capability,” the minister said.

That is why, he added, priority will be given to the creation of the two domes. Referring to the “Agenda 2030” program, he described it as “the biggest reform that has ever taken place in the [Greek] Armed Forces.”

Defense Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Spain to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, El Pais reports
FOREIGN POLICY

Spain to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, El Pais reports

Greece rules out air defense systems to Ukraine
FOREIGN POLICY

Greece rules out air defense systems to Ukraine

Greek frigate targets two UVAs in Gulf of Aden, downs one
FOREIGN POLICY

Greek frigate targets two UVAs in Gulf of Aden, downs one

Greece and Spain under pressure to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, FT reports
FOREIGN POLICY

Greece and Spain under pressure to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, FT reports

Greece planning air defense system inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, says minister
FOREIGN POLICY

Greece planning air defense system inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, says minister

Dendias: After Red Sea mission, Greece seeks key role in EU defense
FOREIGN POLICY

Dendias: After Red Sea mission, Greece seeks key role in EU defense