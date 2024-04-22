FOREIGN-POLICY

Greece and Spain under pressure to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, FT reports

[AP]

Greece and Spain are under significant pressure from their EU and NATO allies to provide air defense systems to Ukraine, according to a report in the Financial Times.

European leaders personally urged Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Spanish counterpart during a summit in Brussels last week to supply the systems to Ukraine, the report said citing sources briefed on the discussions.

The two leaders, whose armed forces collectively possess over a dozen Patriot systems along with other assets like S-300s, were allegedly told that their own needs were not as pressing as Ukraine’s and that they were not currently facing imminent threats.

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “‘Patriots’ can only be called air defense systems if they work and save lives rather than standing immobile somewhere in storage bases.” 

