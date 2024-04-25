FOREIGN POLICY

Greek frigate targets two UVAs in Gulf of Aden, downs one
Hydra, a Hellenic Navy guided-missile frigate, entered commissioned service in 1992.

Greece’s frigate Hydra opened fire on two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Gulf of Aden during the early hours of Thursday, utilizing its 127mm main gun, Kathimerini understands.

One of the drones was downed while the other altered its course.

According to information, the air radar of the Greek frigate detected at 5.15 a.m. eight unmanned aerial vehicles.

Two of them started moving towards a commercial ship (motor vessel) of European interests, to which Hydra provides protection.

When the two UAVs approached within 5 nautical miles, the Greek frigate opened fire.

About two hours later, Hydra handed the protected ship over to an Italian destroyer and is continuing its mission to pick up the next ship.

This is the second engagement of the Hellenic Navy’s MEKO 200 frigate since joining the EU naval mission Aspides, designed to safeguard merchant ships from assaults by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Hydra has been patrolling the Gulf of Aden since its departure from Djibouti on March 11.

Defense Shipping Security

