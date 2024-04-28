Turkish Deputy Foreign Min assumes permanent role at UN office in Geneva

Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Burak Akcapar, transitions to a permanent role as the country’s representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, according to Turkey’s state television network TRT.

Previously overseeing key aspects of Greek-Turkish relations, Akcapar was involved in discussions with Greece.

He recently met Greece’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kostas Fragogiannis, in Istanbul to discuss the positive agenda. Akcapar also participated in political dialogue talks with Greece in Ankara on March 11, led by Greece’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Alexandra Papadopoulou.

The replacement for Burak Akcapar’s duties has not been announced yet.