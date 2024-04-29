European states expected to recognise Palestinian statehood by end May, Borrell says

Several European member states are expected to recognise Palestinian statehood by the end of May, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday at the sidelines of a World Economic Forum special meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vehemently opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state in the region, drawing criticism from various EU foreign ministers.

Among EU member states, Spain and Ireland have emerged as particularly supportive with the two leaders meeting in mid-April to discuss the process of recognizing Palestine as a state.

[Reuters/ Kathimerini]