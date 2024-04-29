German Christian Democrat delegation meets ND officials for parliamentary exchange ahead of Euro elections

German center-right Christian Democratic Union’s (CDU/CSU) parliamentary delegation, alongside associated German foundation Konrad Adenauer officials, met with Greek ruling party New Democracy’s Parliamentary Group Director, Petros Tzanetakos, at the parliament in Athens on Wednesday.

Led by Dr Jorg Semmler, CDU/CSU parliamentary group director in the German Federal Parliament, discussions included knowledge exchange and mutual insights on parliamentary practices and citizen engagement, public broadcaster ERT reported.

The meeting highlighted cooperation ahead of the June 9 European elections, with German officials inviting Tzanetakos to Berlin to visit the country’s parliament.

The Greek side, besides Tzanetakos, included New Democracy members Eleni Makri and Ourania Kouridaki.

The German delegation comprised key CDU/CSU figures and Konrad Adenauer Foundation representatives.