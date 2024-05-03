Athens, Ankara finalizing details of PM’s Turkey visit

Greek and Turkish officials are trying to finalize the details of the visit by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Ankara on May 13, when he will meet with the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two sides are examining what is ripe for discussion and possibly signed as a deliverable on May 13 (political protection, economic cooperation and return of looted antiquities).

Mitsotakis and Erdogan will assess how the three channels of discussion (political dialogue, confidence building measures and the positive agenda) are progressing and, if conditions are ripe to open the issue of maritime zones delimitation.

Given that Ankara has openly sided with Hamas, while Athens, albeit with reservations, supports Israel in the context of the strategic relationship that has developed, Greek officials are wary Erdogan could raise the issue during the bilateral statements of the two leaders.