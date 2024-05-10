Greek PM seeks to build on better ties in Ankara

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ will highlight the positive steps taken so far in Greek-Turkish relations during his visit to Ankara on Monday, while also expressing his dismay to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the conversion of the Byzantine Chora Monastery into a mosque.

The progress made recently consists of the “calm on the ground” as there are no violations on either side and there is calm in the Aegean, which three years ago seemed difficult.

A second aspect of this progress is the visa-free agreement that allows Turkish citizens to easily visit 10 islands in the east Aegean, and whose mutual benefits have improved the climate between the two countries.

No less important are the achievements regarding the migration issue, which have brought about a major reduction in flows.

Government sources stressed to Kathimerini that these positive steps will be highlighted by the prime minister as a concrete example that improving relations between the two countries is possible despite disagreements, and can benefit both Athens and Ankara. “The prime minister will talk about steps forward, but not about ‘acquis’ which is a heavier word,” a government source said.

At the same time, however, Mitsotakis will express his “strong dissatisfaction” with the conversion of the historic Chora Monastery into a mosque. The question that remains to be answered and is subject to change is whether he will do so on air or in the face-to-face discussion he will have with the Turkish president. Government sources said that the PM wants a candid discussion, to express what bothers the Greek side directly, and not to undermine “what positive things have been built so far.”

It is clear that the trip, which will last just a few hours, will not break any news, as it is essentially “a trip of confirmation” that relations between the two countries can get better and even “even if we disagree, we must discuss.”