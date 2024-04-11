FOREIGN-POLICY

Is Turkey itching for tension? Officials fear so

Is Turkey itching for tension? Officials fear so

The Foreign Ministry opted for a mild response Wednesday to Turkish allegations that Greece is undermining the climate of relatively good relations, but officials increasingly believe that the Turkish government, partly due to domestic political pressure, may opt, at a time of its own choosing, to return to the period of high tension that prevailed from 2020 to 2023.

What sparked Turkey’s reaction was a mention by Energy and Environment Minister Theodoros Skylakakis about the establishment of two sea parks, one in the Aegean Sea, that will include a number of islets.

Since the mid-1990s, Ankara has disputed the sovereignty of several islets, some close to Turkey’s coast and others further from it. The two countries came close to war in 1996 over two such islets.

Turkey should not turn a purely environmental issue into a political one, the Foreign Ministry said.

Turkey Diplomacy Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Opposition demands response to Erdogan’s ‘unconscionable’ Cyprus claims
NEWS

Opposition demands response to Erdogan’s ‘unconscionable’ Cyprus claims

Erdogan’s new diplomatic turn: A rapprochement with the West unfolds
NEWS

Erdogan’s new diplomatic turn: A rapprochement with the West unfolds

MP’s Lausanne Treaty remark sparks row
NEWS

MP’s Lausanne Treaty remark sparks row

Government backs conservative MP over Lausanne Treaty comment
NEWS

Government backs conservative MP over Lausanne Treaty comment

Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu no different from Hitler
NEWS

Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu no different from Hitler

AKP insists on direct talks
TURKEY RELATIONS

AKP insists on direct talks