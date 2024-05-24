PM: Recognition of Palestinian statehood exploited by Hamas

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told MPs that while he respects the decision of other countries to recognize Palestinian statehood, that move has been exploited by Hamas.

Speaking in Parliament during a debate on the cost-of-living crisis, Mitsotakis said he could not be “satisfied” to hear Hamas say that the point of recognition would not have been reached were it not for the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Earlier this week, Ireland, Norway and Spain announced that they would recognize Palestinian statehood on May 28.

Mitsotakis underlined that while his government believes in a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, “any decision on Palestinian status can only be made within the framework of a clearly defined road map leading to that outcome and we believe we are not yet at that point.”

“I also respect the decisions of other countries. We voted to upgrade Palestine to the UN. But when I hear Hamas – which is not exactly a terrorist organization according to [the main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis], but almost a terrorist organization – celebrating and saying that if they had not carried out this horrific attack [on October 7] we would not have reached this point, I cannot be satisfied,” he said.

“Just as I cannot equate Hamas with the rights of the Palestinian people, so I cannot equate all situations,” he added.

Earlier this week, Kasselakis had said that while a “part of Hamas carries out terrorist acts,” another part of it is involved in humanitarian work.

Mitsotakis continued: “The criticism we have leveled at the government of Israel for the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and for the unjust and sad and tragic loss of civilian children is very harsh.”