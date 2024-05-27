FOREIGN POLICY

Rama theatrics with ethnic Greek properties

Rama theatrics with ethnic Greek properties
File photo. [AP]

In what was seen purely as a public relations stunt, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama visited the ethnic Greek town of Himare on Friday to announce the restitution of some 400 titles to houses in the area to residents who have been suing the Albanian state for more than 30 years.

Rama’s visit had a reconciliatory character with the local community, which in the last year, due to the case of the imprisonment of the elected mayor of Himare, Fredi Beleri, has often found itself at loggerheads with the state apparatus. Besides, the Beleri case itself has been perceived not only on a narrowly Greek-Albanian level, but more broadly, as a fierce internal war over the “land plots” of Himare, which is in a privileged location on the so-called Albanian Riviera.

However, in his charm offensive on Friday, Rama failed to mention that the approximately 400 titles which he promised fell short by around 7,600, which are the number of requests submitted by locals to the courts in Vlore. 

Four years since the over 8,000 appeals by Himare locals, even the titles delivered by Rama last Friday don’t concern land plots, but houses, for which there was never any doubt about ownership.  

The ownership problem in Albania was created under communism, when private property was transferred to the state. In practice, 32 years after the fall of communism, property management is the root cause of the corruption linked to the emerging tourism market in Albania. A first step was taken In 1991, when parcels of land were distributed exclusively for agricultural use, with the rest of the land remaining state-owned. This entailed the purchase of land by would-be investors, initially declassifying it as arable land in order to then develop it for tourism.

Albania Diplomacy Politics Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rama visit hangs in the balance
FOREIGN POLICY

Rama visit hangs in the balance

Greek MEP decries ‘baseless’ incarceration of Himare mayor-elect
FOREIGN POLICY

Greek MEP decries ‘baseless’ incarceration of Himare mayor-elect

UK’s Cameron marks progress in joint effort with Albania to stop illegal migration
FOREIGN POLICY

UK’s Cameron marks progress in joint effort with Albania to stop illegal migration

Albania installs British-funded cameras along its border to stem flow of migrants, criminal gangs
FOREIGN POLICY

Albania installs British-funded cameras along its border to stem flow of migrants, criminal gangs

Albanian PM addresses supporters in Athens
FOREIGN POLICY

Albanian PM addresses supporters in Athens

EU: Bilateral disputes should not delay accession process
FOREIGN POLICY

EU: Bilateral disputes should not delay accession process