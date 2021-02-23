SOCIETY

Virtual student fair for Israeli universities

The Embassy of Israel is inviting Greek students interested in studying in Israel to participate in a virtual study fair on March 7.     

Israel has 61 higher education institutions and 9 universities, 31 colleges and 21 teacher-training colleges. Fields of study include science and engineering, innovation and entrepreneurship, arts, design, music, agriculture and sustainability, Jewish and Middle Eastern studies, history and political science. 

Academic programs in English range from short-term courses to full degree programs. 

“Greek students would also have the benefit of studying overseas, while still being close to home, enjoying the Mediterranean climate and landscape, the closest to home and the best studies,” the organizers said.

Prospective students can register for the fair here.   

For more information on Israeli universities and fields of study click here

Information on studies in Israel and Greek-Israeli relations in general can also be found on the Facebook page of the Israeli Embassy

 

Education
