columbia-university-organizes-debate-on-turkish-politics

The Institute for the Study of Human Rights at Columbia University is organizing an online discussion on “The Death of Multiparty Politics in Turkey: Threats to the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP),” on April 8.

The panel will be made up of Dogu Ergil, Former Chairman of the Political Science Department, Ankara State University; Alan Makovsky, Senior Fellow, Center for American Progress; and Giran Ozcan, Washington Representative, People’s Democratic Party.

The debate will be moderated by David L. Phillips, Director of the Program on Peacebuilding and Rights at Columbia University’s Institute for the Study of Human Rights.

Mark Wallace, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations for UN Management and Reform during the administration of George W. Bush, will offer his concluding remarks.

To register for the event, click here.