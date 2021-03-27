SOCIETY

Giant refugee puppet prepares for long walk

[Nick Wall]

A giant puppet depicting a 9-year-old refugee girl will travel 8,000 kilometers from the Turkey-Syria border through Greece to Western Europe in a few months in an epic public art project aimed at sensitizing people to the plight of refugees. 

“The Walk” is the fruit of a collaboration between Britain’s Good Chance Theater, which six years ago gained fame with its award-winning play “The Jungle” at the Calais refugee camp, and the Cape Town-based Handspring Puppet Company. The 3.5-meter-tall puppet will be mechanically operated by three people. 

More than 70 cities, towns and villages will welcome Little Amal with outdoors festivals hosted by local artists. The puppet will make six stops in Greece, starting with Chios on August 7. Events, also in Ioannina, Trikala, Larissa, Elefsina and Athens, will be overseen by theater and film director and producer Yolanda Markopoulou.

